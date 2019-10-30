Massive fentanyl bust leads to multiple arrests in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio announced Wednesday a joint operation that led to the seizure of more than 40 pounds of fentanyl.

The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force, the FBI Safe Street Task Force and the RANGE Task Force arrested Shamar Davis, 31, Anthony Franklin, 30, and Grady Jackson, 37, of Dayton, Ohio.

All face a charge of possession with intent to distribute 400 or more grams of fentanyl and felon in possession of a firearm.

“The quantity of fentanyl in this case amounts to chemical warfare and a weapon of mass destruction,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.

There were 1,500 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 500 grams of suspected heroin, three firearms and more than $30,000 in cash that were also seized as part of the raid.

“Twenty kilograms of fentanyl is enough to kill the entire population of Ohio, many times over,” said Vance Callender, Homeland Security Investigations special agent in charge for Michigan and Ohio.

“This multimillion-dollar fentanyl seizure clearly shows the enormity of the opioid problem in this area,” said acting Special Agent in Charge Joseph Deters of the FBI’s Cincinnati Division.

“Law enforcement will continue to work aggressively to address the illegal drug supply, but there is also a continuing need to address demand as well.”