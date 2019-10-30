× Dog-friendly bar chain starts sniffing out Denver locations

The Watering Bowl may need to mark its territory.

The combination dog park, bar and restaurant in Washington Virginia Vale is poised to get competition from Mutts Canine Cantina, a Dallas-based chain preparing to launch in Denver.

Local real estate broker Felice Halliday has signed a three-unit franchise deal with Mutts and wants to open the first one by mid-2020. But first, she needs to sniff out some real estate.

“Rather than just using a backyard space behind a restaurant, these will have 1 to 2 acres dedicated to this,” Halliday said. “Probably just one in central Denver.”

Unlike The Watering Hole, which is free to enter, Mutts Canine Cantina operates on a membership model, which Halliday said will cost around $20 a month. Dog owners also can get a day pass for about half that price, or purchase an annual pass.

The company’s website said that nonmembers who don’t bring dogs can eat at the restaurant without paying for a day pass.

