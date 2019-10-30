× Denver police: Man injured in shooting in Cole neighborhood

DENVER — A man was injured in a shooting in the Cole neighborhood Wednesday night, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police say the shooting occurred in the 1400 block of East 36th Avenue.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

DPD says the shooting remains under investigation.

No suspect is in custody.

Authorities have not yet provided further details about the incident.