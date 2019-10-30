Denver Animal Protection officers busy with cold-weather calls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Animal protection officers across the Mile High City were busy Wednesday, responding to reports of dogs being left outside.

In Denver, dogs must legally have access to shelter and water at all times.

"A lot of it is education," said Animal Protection Officer Mike Carlson. "A lot of people just don't think a dog needs a dog house, but they absolutely do."

Carlson and six other officers responded to dozens of complaints Wednesday, the majority involving dogs left outside for long periods of time.

"A lot of our founded complaints in cold weather are that the dog simply doesn't have enough shelter," said Carlson.

Animal Protection says when temperatures drop this low, it's important to re-fill the water bowl frequently.

"Just because you're providing water doesn't mean the dog can get to it. We see a lot of frozen water bowls, and that won't do the dog any good," said Carlson.

Wednesday, Carlson did not confirm any animal cruelty cases, but says the calls are important to verify.

"That doesn't mean we don't appreciate the call. It's nice to see that people are concerned about the animals," he said.