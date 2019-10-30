Colorado driver’s licenses, ID cards can be stored and used digitally

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Coloradans soon will be able to use digital IDs on their smartphones in their dealings with state agencies.

Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday that residents can create the ID by scanning their driver’s license into the app myColorado .

The app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The system goes into effect Dec. 1.

Polis said it’s more secure than carrying around plastic identification in an age where many are using digital wallets to pay for goods and services.

He said the ID could be used as driver’s licenses next year. They can’t be used yet for police purposes or at airport security screenings.

Several states are considering or developing digital IDs, including Iowa, Idaho, Maryland and Wyoming.