Chilly temperatures with dry conditions expected for Halloween

DENVER -- Four days of snow showers have come to an end in Colorado with dry weather moving in on Wednesday night evening and for the rest of the week.

Clearing skies and sunshine will help to start the melting process for some impressive snow totals.

Snowfall from the first Sunday/Monday storm plus the second storm brought about a foot of accumulation to most of the Front Range.

It's the snowiest October in Denver since 2009 with a monthly total of 12.5 inches reported at Denver International Airport, the official recording station for the city.

With snowfall still on the ground, Halloween will be chilly.

Morning lows will be close to record-breaking, dropping to the single digits to start Thursday.

Denver's all-time current coldest October temperature is minus-2 degrees set on Oct. 29, 1917. The second-coldest October reading is 1 degree set on Oct. 25, 1873.

It's possible the all-time record will be broken Thursday morning.

High temperatures will reach the low 40s on Thursday with mostly clear skies and dry conditions.

Temperatures will fall to the 30s for trick-or-treaters with partly cloudy skies.

The rest of the week will stay dry with gradually warming temperatures. A weak cold front will move in Friday, keeping temperatures in the 30s.

The weekend will be sunny with high temperatures in the 40s. Highs return to the 50s for the start of next week.

