The holiday season is fast approaching. This year instead of getting caught up in the hustle and bustle do something to help others. Every year Carrie`s Cause brightens the lives of elderly residents in assisted living programs and nursing homes by delivering poinsettias to them. Todd Maul, the founder of Carrie`s Cause came on the show to talk about how it all started with his wife and now it is spreading to other states and the deliveries are growing into the thousands.

If you would like to volunteer or donate to Carrie`s Cause just call them at 970-373-1105. You can also find them at CarriesCause.org.