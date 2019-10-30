× Brighton man left homeless after RV is destroyed in fire

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A Brighton man was left homeless after a fire destroyed his RV.

The fire occurred Oct. 25 after Pawnee White returned home to the RV, which was parked outside a Walmart.

“The carburetor backfired and that was it, this thing went up like a matchbook,” White said.

He says everything was lost.

“Our clothes, my paperwork, my birth certificate — everything,” he said.

No one was injured in the fire.

In addition to being a home, the RV was an office for White’s business, Grace Mobile Powerwashing.

“We’re just trying to do the right thing, make some money and do the American dream thing,” White said.

White managed to rescue his business’ mascot, a little Chihuahua named Chuey.

A gray cat with green eyes was inside the RV but ran away during the fire. White is hoping someone will bring him back.

Anyone with information about the cat can contact the Problem Solvers at: tips@kdvr.com.

Sarah Scott works nearby. She says once she realized that White was left homeless, she decided to get help and reached out to the Problem Solvers.

Scott is working to collect donations through a GoFundMe page.

She hopes to gather donations to pay for food, clothing and other necessities.

“Anything you can help with,” she said.

White says his quest for the American dream is still on track and this setback is only a detour.

“I don’t know what to say about it. I’ll make it, I’m pretty sure,” he said.