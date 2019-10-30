× Boulder City Council approves new police oversight model

BOULDER, Colo. — A temporary police oversight task force received recommendation approval from Boulder City Council but plans to continue meeting to determine how to carry out the effort.

The Daily Camera reported Tuesday that Boulder City Council voted to install an auditor-monitor to investigate complaints against police officers and create a panel of community members to evaluate the auditor-monitor.

Task force members say there are plans to specify how a selection committee for the public panel would be put together, how the new panel should report back to city officials, term lengths for panel members, how members could be removed and what the qualifications of the police auditor-monitor should be.

Police say they hope to address concerns during the implementation process.

Task force members hope to have implementation recommendations to bring to the council in 2020.