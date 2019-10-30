Avoid scary injuries with Fitness Together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DTC Fitness Together trainer James Mingle wants to help people avoid scary injuries this Halloween with a few simple exercises that strengthen and support the high risk areas. He came up with these after going through his own horror story of a broken back after a high school football accident. Watch the segment on Joana's Fitness Fix to see how you can add these to your routine. For more information on what makes Fitness Together unique or to find a location near you go to FitnessTogether.com or call the DTC location at 720-710-0559.