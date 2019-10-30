Adams County apartment residents dealing with no heat for 3rd straight week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- Residents of an Adams County apartment complex have had no heat for three consecutive weeks. Now, they are also dealing with record-breaking cold.

Lisa Cothran, who lives in the home, has been using her oven for heat -- something that poses a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“I know it’s not the safest, but right now, it’s the only way we get heat,” Cothran said.

Cothran says her building at the Villas on 76th hasn’t had heat for three weeks. The issue was made even worse by record-cold temperatures and the recent snow.

“A pump went out. They said they were going to order the parts. They said it would only take a few days,” Cothran said.

Thankfully, one of Cothran’s friends loaned her a space heater to help. She says their family is bundled up head to toe when the sun goes down, and it’s still not enough.

“Our poor dog was shivering because he was so cold,” Cothran said.

Resident Paul Silva says he uses his stove to heat the house.

“Supposed to be negative in the morning so here we go to turning our stove on again,” said Silva. “It’s sad because if there’s children living here, they have to have heat.”

“With winter right around the corner, this needs to be fixed,” Cothran said.

The Problem Solvers obtained an email from the complex to residents, admitting several buildings do not have heat. The letter says maintenance was expecting parts on Monday and should have the issue resolved within the next day. Despite that message, Cothran and dozens of other people are still without heat.

“I don’t know how they expect us to stay warm,” Cothran said.

The Problem Solvers asked staff at the leasing office what’s being done. An employee said, “they’re working on it.”

Management did not return FOX31’s phone calls or request for comment.