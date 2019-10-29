USPS urges Coloradans to shovel sidewalks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The United States Postal Service is asking Coloradans to be vigilant clearing sidewalks and walkways, citing a staggering number of injuries to postal carriers.

According to USPS, 289 Colorado postal carriers were injured in 2018 due to an unforeseen slip, trip or fall. The majority happened following winter weather events.

"This is something that we go through every year," said postal carrier Luis Sanchez. "We hope people can help us out by cleaning sidewalks."

Sanchez delivers mail in neighborhoods near South Monaco Parkway and East Evans Avenue in Denver, frequently wearing cleats on the bottom of his boots for extra traction.

"There's a lot of ice," he said. "It's hard because we have so many accidents every year."

USPS communication specialist James Boxrud says 69 Denver postal carriers were hurt last year.

"I think most of them are preventable," he said. "More than half of those, the carrier actually misses more than a day of work from that."

In Denver and most Front Range cities, residents have 24 hours following the end of a storm to remove snow.

USPS is asking homeowners to shovel in between storm bursts to help prevent ice buildup.

"That will help us get home safely to our families," said Sanchez.