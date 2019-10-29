× One dead after SUV crashes into Clear Creek; U.S. 6 closed

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — U.S. Highway 6 is closed in Clear Creek Canyon due to a fatal crash.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 261 of the highway.

The Colorado State Patrol is handling the investigation.

CSP said one person was killed. A 2001 Acura SUV was found upside-down in the water.

The person who died has not yet been identified.

It is unknown whether other people were inside the vehicle, CSP said.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation’s website, the road is closed between Colorado 119 and Golden.

There is no estimated time for when the highway will reopen, CDOT said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.