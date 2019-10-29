Snowstorm turns downtown Denver into Ghost Town

Closings and delays: Full list of weather closures
Posted 4:51 pm, October 29, 2019

DENVER — The snowstorm that blew into Denver on Tuesday turned downtown Denver into a ghost town.

Normally you’d find plenty of people walking up and down the 16th Street Mall shopping or dining. On Tuesday, the crowds were sparse.

The streets that cut across the 16th Street Mall were caked with snow, making it difficult for drivers to get by.

“It’s bad. It’s very slick and it’s very snow packed,” said Tamar Excell, a Denver resident. "There have definitely been lots of accidents I’ve seen and cars skidding out.”

Despite the heavy snow, cold temperatures and blowing wind, buses along the mall remained in operation and several businesses did too.

As of Tuesday evening, the snow started to pick back up in downtown Denver.

