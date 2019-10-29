× Snowstorm closes Interstate 70 in mountains, on eastern Plains

AURORA, Colo. — Interstate 70 was closed in both directions between Aurora and Limon on Tuesday because of several accidents and poor weather conditions, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

A 67-mile stretch of the interstate was closed between Airpark Road and Highway 24 about noon. There was no estimate for when it would reopen.

Safety closures were also in place on Interstate 70 in the mountains.

A safety closure was in place for eastbound I-70 at mile marker 205 in Silverthorne because of a crash east of the the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels.

And Highway 6 was closed between Interstate 70 and Highway 219 east of Idaho Springs because of a vehicle crash into Clear Creek.