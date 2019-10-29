× Snowstorm causes hundreds of flight delays, cancellations at DIA

DENVER — Hundreds of flights were delayed or canceled at Denver International Airport on Tuesday as snow fell across the metro area for the third consecutive day.

Snow is expected to last through the day and through Wednesday morning.

As of 12:15 p.m., 388 flights into or out of DIA had been delayed and 530 flights had been canceled.

A majority of the canceled and delayed flights were by Southwest Airlines and SkyWest Airlines.

More flights are expected to be delayed or canceled throughout the day, airport officials said.

RELATED: Denver International Airport arrivals and departures

Those with flights or picking up travelers should check with airlines on flight status before going to the airport.

Pena Boulevard remained open, but it was icy and snowpacked .

Any flights that do depart will be deiced before takeoff.