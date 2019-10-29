Snowfall totals from Oct. 29 storm

DENVER — A second storm brought snow to Denver, the Front Range and mountains for the third consecutive day Tuesday.
Totals storm from the storm varied as reported by the National Weather Service and its trained weather spotters. Not all locations have reporting stations.
The totals are in addition to the snow that fell in the Sunday-Monday storm.
Totals as of 2:30 p.m.
- Arapahoe Park: 8 inches
- Arvada: 3.5 inches
- Aspen Park: 1.5 inches
- Aurora: 8.3 inches
- Berthoud: 3.4 inches
- Boulder: 4 inches
- Brighton: 3.7 inches
- Broomfield: 2.5 inches
- Castle Pines: 3.8 inches
- Castle Rock: 2.5 inches
- Cedaredge: 1.1 inches
- Centennial: 2 inches
- Crescent Village: 5 inches
- Denver: 4.7 inches
- Denver International Airport: 5.9 inches
- Eaton: 2 inches
- Englewood: 2.4 inches
- Erie: 4 inches
- Estes Park: 3.5 inches
- Evergreen: 2.8 inches
- Federal Heights: 2 inches
- Fort Collins: 4 inches
- Fort Lupton: 2.5 inches
- Foxfield: 6 inches
- Franktown: 5 inches
- Frederick: 3.5 inches
- Golden: 1.8 inches
- Greeley: 4.3 inches
- Highlands Ranch: 4 inches
- Jamestown: 2.2 inches
- Ken Caryl: 2.1 inches
- Kittredge: 2.5 inches
- Lafayette: 2.5 inches
- Lakewood: 1.5 inches
- Laporte: 3 inches
- Littleton: 2.5 inches
- Lone Tree: 6.5 inches
- Longmont: 3.5 inches
- Louisville: 3.9 inches
- Loveland: 3.5 inches
- Mead: 1 inch
- Nederland: 2.3 inches
- Niwot: 2.5 inches
- Northglenn: 4.5 inches
- Park Hill: 4 inches
- Parker: 4.5 inches
- Rollinsville: 1.4 inches
- Sedalia: 3.5 inches
- Silverthorne: 1.5 inches
- Steamboat Springs: 3.5 inches
- Strasburg: 9 inches
- Surrey Ridge: 1.7 inches
- The Pinery: 3.2 inches
- Thornton: 4 inches
- Westminster: 5.5 inches
- Wheat Ridge: 2 inches
- Windsor: 4 inches