Additional bands of heavy snow possible overnight before storm clears

DENVER -- Snowfall was heavy Tuesday morning, with additional bands of heavy snow -- although not as widespread -- expected through Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning.

Snowfall totals through midday ranged from a couple to several inches across the area, with some of the higher totals in Aurora of 4-6 inches.

Additional bands of heavy snow remain possible through the night, but mostly on the south and east sides of the city where an additional 4 or more inches can fall.

Those north of Denver remain in a trace to 3-inch range through Tuesday evening.

Mother Nature has a lot of work to do if she expects to make the evening snow band stronger than this morning's. Data doesn't support it north of Denver. Data does support heavier activity for areas south and east of Denver. — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) October 29, 2019

The heaviest snowfall pushes south and east of Denver through the night, leaving lighter snow showers to impact the overnight roads.

The total snow out of this storm will be within a 4-8-inch range for most. It will be 6-12 inches for the east side of Denver to the Plains. A trace to 3 inches across far northern Colorado.

The week's snowfall might total well more than a foot for many above 5,700 feet. Below that elevation, several inches to a foot will be the week's total.

Temperatures will fall to near-zero degrees overnight, plus a breeze to factor in a wind chill that will be minus-5 to minus-15 degrees for Wednesday morning.

Denver's all-time current coldest October temperature is minus-2 degrees set on Oct. 29, 1917. The second-coldest October reading is 1 degree set on Oct. 25, 1873.

As sunshine increases Wednesday, temperatures will warm to the 20s and some 30s.

Halloween will start off below zero, but sunshine should push afternoon temperatures into the 30s. Expect only 20s for trick-or-treating.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are.

