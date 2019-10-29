Snow starts Tuesday morning and continues for 24 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Snow began falling across Northern Colorado and the Front Range early Tuesday morning. The snow will continue through the afternoon on Tuesday and into the evening rush hour.

Temperatures will be in the teens with snow accumulation likely.

Snow continues overnight into the Wednesday morning rush hour. Temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Snow accumulation is likely.

Total snow accumulation of 5-12 inches in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, Highlands Ranch, Castle Rock, Parker and Fort Collins. The mountains can expect 5-12 inches. We're pinpointing 8 inches of snow by Wednesday morning at DIA.

Snow ends just after the Wednesday morning rush.

The sun breaks through Wednesday afternoon, then a very cold night settles in with record breaking low temperatures. We're forecasting zero degrees in Denver. The daily record low is 10. The all-time record low for October is minues-2 degrees.

Sunshine on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It will be warmer, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. The snow will melt.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.