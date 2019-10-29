Closures, delays, early school dismissals
Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Another round of snow moves in Tuesday with record-breaking cold

Snow prompts closures of schools, government across Front Range

Posted 2:08 pm, October 29, 2019, by and

DENVER — The second snowstorm to hit the Front Range in as three days shut down a stretch of Interstate 70 and prompted early closures of schools and state offices in the Denver area.

A 67-mile stretch of Interstate 70 from east of Airpark Road to Limon was closed in both directions Tuesday.

Most schools held classes, but many districts in the Denver and Colorado Springs area said they were sending students home early in anticipation of heavier snowfall later in the day.

The Colorado Department of Transportation urged people in the Denver area to leave work early for the same reason.

Hundreds of flights into and out of Denver International Airport were postponed and canceled.

The frigid weather that came along with the snow set new record lows Tuesday, including a reading of minus-2 near Craig.

