Problem Solvers test rock salt vs. pet-friendly de-icer

DENVER -- Every year, as snow storms move in, experts warn of the dangers associated with certain ice-melt products. Chloride salts can be harmful to the environment and to beloved pets.

Kitty litter can help gain traction, but it is not recommended for actually melting ice.

Chloride salts were sold out at Denver area stores on Tuesday.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers compared standard rock salt to Morton SAFE-T-PET -- a product that boasts being a veterinarian-recommended and salt-free ice melt. Eight pounds of the solution is sold for $15.99 at PetSmart in suburban Denver.

Ace’s 11-pound sodium and magnesium chloride combination sold for $10.90 in Denver.

The Problem Solvers put both products to the test shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The temperature was 12 degrees Fahrenheit. Both products were allowed to work for just under an hour. The results of our un-scientific test showed the sodium and magnesium chloride combination was more effective -- making it easier to break the snowpack apart. The blue-colored SAFE-T-PET weakened the snow, but it did not help when we tried to break it apart.

Perhaps consumers should be more liberal when using the options designed with pets in mind. Denver officials recommend using eco-friendly and pet-focused solutions.

Homeowners in Denver have 24 hours after the snow stops falling to clear sidewalks.