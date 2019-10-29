Possible tuberculosis exposure at Metro State being investigated

DENVER — A possible exposure to tuberculosis at Metropolitan State University of Denver is being investigated by Denver Public Health, it was announced Tuesday.

“There is no ongoing risk of TB exposure at the university or the Auraria Campus,” school officials said in a statement. “It is safe for students and faculty to report to campus as usual for classes and events.”

Students, staff and faculty who might have been exposed have been notified by email, Denver Health said.

The investigation is separate from a March tuberculosis investigation at Metro State. There was no evidence of transmission.

Denver Public Health is working with university and the Health Center at Auraria to educate students and faculty about tuberculosis.

Tuberculosis is spread by airborne germs that typically impact the lungs but could affect other body parts. Most people who are exposed to the disease don’t get infected, the university said.