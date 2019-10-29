Live Blog: Tuesday Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER– It is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Snow showers will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Make sure to allow extra time to get to where you need to be. You can see real-time traffic updates here.

See our full list of school closings here.

This is our live blog during the Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. We will update it with all of the important information you need to know.

If you're traveling West on Hwy 34 or 10th Street today, beware of the blowing snow. The visibility is low and the roads are getting pretty icy. 🥶 — Greeley Police Department (@GreeleyPolice) October 29, 2019

"Please dress warm and allow plenty of extra travel time this morning". @RideRTD @channel2kwgn — Natalie Tysdal (@NatalieTysdal) October 29, 2019

Waking up to a wintry mess in Westminster. Strong winds and very heavy snow reducing visibility! What’s it look like out your window? #cowx pic.twitter.com/fjJOKATgyn — Christine Rapp (@christinerappwx) October 29, 2019

Winter ❄️ is here👇#BePrepared for an emergency on the road with a kit for your 🚗

1) chains ⛓ Know the traction law!

2) booster cables

3) extra hats, coats & footwear

4) flashlight 🔦

5) food bars & water

☝️just to name a few…

We will be here if you need us #Jeffco pic.twitter.com/o5otjY4JnQ — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) October 29, 2019

Snow on the roads – be ready for a slow drive #cotraffic @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/jqyHqYHP1z — Ken Clark (@KenClarkTV) October 29, 2019

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: We're starting to see several schools closing today. We haven't heard from Denver Public Schools, Jefferson County, Aurora and many of the other large districts. You can watch the crawl on TV or check updates here https://t.co/zzCkiHRfYz pic.twitter.com/nSR4aQ7zLM — FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) October 29, 2019

Here’s the view from I-225 right now. Conditions look the same on I-25 from downtown through DTC as well. pic.twitter.com/k1Vf1cbSDk — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) October 29, 2019

Please dress warm and allow plenty of extra travel time this morning. Buses and trains are running but some routes could experience delays of up to 30 min. Check trips with next ride here: https://t.co/Q8eKPAnMR8 — RTD (@RideRTD) October 29, 2019

⭕️SNOWY DAY AHEAD⭕️ IT'S HERE! More snow is falling and it will last until tomorrow morning. It's also going to be bitterly cold. Who's taking a snow day today? https://t.co/2PTyr3jcnE #CoWx pic.twitter.com/alkPyQTyCG — FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) October 29, 2019

Report of a crash outbound Pena Blvd at Tower Rd #cotraffic — Sam Boik (@SamBoik) October 29, 2019

So I guess we’re doing this again this morning!? 🥶❄️ Big flakes coming down in Denver, already coating the roads. pic.twitter.com/uP8IglrGRW — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) October 29, 2019

Snow has started in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Will not end until Wednesday morning. Radar: pic.twitter.com/lSLnItIqsn — Chris Tomer (@chris_tomer) October 29, 2019

The snow is COMING DOWN in Greenwood Village! ❄️ ❄️ ❄️ pic.twitter.com/cQmoRyM7Nh — Lisa D'Souza (@lisa__dsouza) October 29, 2019

The Douglas County School District will be OPEN and operating on a regular schedule on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. PLEASE NOTE: Due to the forecasted incoming winter storm, after school (BASE) programs, after school activities, and after school facility rentals are CANCELLED. — Douglas County School District (@dcsdk12) October 29, 2019

Flakes are flying out at DIA in front of our @FineParking camera!

So far –

139 OUTBOUND CANCELLATIONS

137 INBOUND CANCELLATIONS #cowx #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/oPwnX3LtKf — Sam Boik (@SamBoik) October 29, 2019