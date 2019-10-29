Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Another round of snow moves in Tuesday with record-breaking cold

Live Blog: Tuesday Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Posted 4:54 am, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 06:57AM, October 29, 2019

DENVER– It is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Snow showers will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Make sure to allow extra time to get to where you need to be. You can see real-time traffic updates here.

See our full list of school closings here.

This is our live blog during the Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. We will update it with all of the important information you need to know.

