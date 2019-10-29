× Interstate 70 closed between Airpark Road and Limon

AURORA, Colo. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed between Aurora and Limon because of several accidents and poor weather conditions, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The eastbound lanes of the 67-mile stretch of the interstate are closed between Airpark Road and Highway 24.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed from Burlington to Airpark Road.

CDOT has not said when the interstate is expected to be reopened.

You can see the current travel times here.