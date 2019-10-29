Closings and delays: Full list of weather closures
Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Some heavy snow possible overnight before storm clears

Interstate 70 closed between Airpark Road and Limon

Posted 12:14 pm, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 04:12AM, October 30, 2019

AURORA, Colo. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70  are closed between Aurora and Limon because of several accidents and poor weather conditions, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The eastbound lanes of the 67-mile stretch of the interstate are closed between Airpark Road and Highway 24.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed from Burlington to Airpark Road.

CDOT has not said when the interstate is expected to be reopened.

You can see the current travel times here.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.