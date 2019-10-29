× Denver Public Schools announce staggered early release

DENVER– Denver Public Schools will release students early on Tuesday due to weather and travel conditions.

The school district announced that the middle schools and high schools will be released at noon.

The DPS elementary schools, including K-8 schools, will be released at 2 p.m.

DPS says the elementary schools will be released later to give parents more time to get to bus drop-off locations to meet students.

Buses are expected to drop students off at normal afternoon bus stops between 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m.

DPS says school staff will stay at the school until all children have been picked up by a guardian.

