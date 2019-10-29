Couple shares stories of past October snowstorms in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- Much of Colorado is being hit with snow and record-breaking cold. The weather makes it feel more like December than October. But it’s not the first time Colorado has seen a snowy fall.

One metro-area couple says the weather is reminiscent of an October in Colorado 50 years ago – when 16 inches of snow fell in the first part of the month.

Fran and Dan Parker have been married for 63 years. They have lived in Colorado for more than five decades. Over the years, they have seen a wide range of weather, but they remember one snow October in particular: 1969.

“It started to snow about the 3rd or 4th of October and we had three snow-storms, each about five days apart,” Dan Parker said.

To get around town, the Parker family put metal studs in the tires of their Chevy Nova wagon.

“They dig into the ice so you could stop better with them. But when we went to the regular snow tires without the studs, then Heaven help us,” Parker laughed.

Fran was a night nurse at Swedish Hospital and remembers children of patients calling the hospital looking for snow gear as the storm arrived.

“I remember the poor patients, they’d be medicated and ready to go off to the operating room and their families would be calling and frantically saying, ‘Mom, where are my boots? Where are my mittens?’ And poor mom was laying there half a sleep from being medicated,” Fran said.

October 1969 also shaped up to be a cold one for their two daughters on Halloween.

“The kids would go out trick-or-treating. They’d go out for a few minutes, come back in and get thawed out and then they’d go back out the other direction,” Dan said.

Now, the Parkers enjoy watching the snow fall peacefully from the cozy confines of their living room at Holly Creek Retirement Community.

“We’re sitting here watching a lot of other people out shoveling and pushing cars out of the way – and we can just sit and watch and it’s so nice," said Fran.

Another snowy October was 1997, when a blizzard dropped 14-31 inches of snowfall across the Denver area.