Aurora police arrest student who allegedly brought unloaded gun on school bus

AURORA, Colo. — A student was arrested in Aurora on Tuesday for allegedly bringing an unloaded gun onto a school bus.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the student handed the gun to another student on the bus. A third student witnessed the incident and alerted an adult.

The student accused of bringing the gun onto the bus was arrested. Police have not yet said which charges the student may face.

No students were harmed in the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX31 and Channel 2 are working to learn the age of the student involved and which district the student attends.