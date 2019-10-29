× Altitude to broadcast Nuggets, Avs games at Denver-area bars through Nov. 2

DENVER — Altitude TV will broadcast Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche games at a number of Denver-area bars through Nov. 2, the company announced Tuesday.

The time frame includes two Nuggets games and three Avalanche games.

The decision comes amid an ongoing dispute between Altitude and Comcast, DirecTV and DISH Network — the “Big Three” providers of television programming in the Denver metro area.

Altitude has been in a virtual blackout since August, when its contract expired with the cable and satellite providers.

The regional sports network is owned by Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, the same company that owns the teams.

LINK: Full list of bars showing Nuggets and Avs games through Nov. 2

“It remains clear that the Big Three remain unconcerned about Nuggets and Avalanche fans ability to enjoy their hometown teams. We will continue to evaluate the viability of providing access to legal streaming of these games,” said Matt Hutchings, the COO of KSE. “We need to balance the needs of our fans and the concerns of these small business owners, with where we stand with Comcast, DIRECTV and DISH Network as they continue to stonewall the distribution of Altitude Sports.”

On Monday, AT&T provided a statement on the impasse:

“Unfortunately, Altitude forced AT&T to remove its channel from our customers’ lineups. AT&T made a fair offer to keep the channel available, but Altitude rejected it. Consumers have made clear they want more choice over the channels they pay to receive in their homes. Our goal is to offer Rapids, Nuggets and Avalanche games to anyone who wants them most at a value that makes sense to our customers overall. We will not agree to bad deals that do a disservice to our customers, even if it means no longer carrying certain content.”

DISH Network also provided a statement:

“We love sports fans, but the deal Altitude has proposed makes no sense for the vast majority of our customers. Altitude is asking us to pay for a majority of subscribers – in the high double-digit percentages – when only a single-digit percentage of our customers actually watches the channel. It’s an outdated model that no longer works for consumers. There are creative solutions to bring back Altitude. We urge Altitude to work with us to reach a logical, long-term agreement for them, for us, but most importantly, for our mutual viewers.”

Comcast also issued a statement:

“We’ve offered Altitude different options which would ensure Nuggets and Avalanche fans can enjoy the games on Comcast. Thus far, Altitude has rejected those offers. “Every month, Comcast pays programmers like networks, local TV station owners and others – like Altitude — for the ability to bring their programming to our subscribers. When contracts near an end, Comcast evaluates the terms to ensure we’re delivering our customers the best entertainment at the best value. We would like to reach a fair and reasonable fee agreement with Altitude while avoiding driving up costs for our customers.

Altitude is encouraging fans to sign a petition asking the Big Three providers to put their hometown teams back on the air.