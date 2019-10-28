Two women caught on camera stealing file cabinet from Denver church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Surveillance video appears to show two women stealing a file cabinet from St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in southeast Denver.

The alleged theft occurred Oct. 20.

Two women walked into the building and left moments later with a file cabinet full of church records.

Fortunately, the church had surveillance cameras that captured the women in the act.

What's most striking about the thieves is their unassuming profile: two women with a teenager girl and an infant with them.

They pulled off their heist with a baby stroller. Video footage clearly shows the pair using the stroller to move the file cabinet to their minivan in the parking lot.

"This is not what we should be teaching our children," said Rev. Alfonso Castillo.

Castillo says he's baffled as to why the pair stole the file cabinet.

"It's my impression they believed there could be money there. There was no money. There was checks, but no money," said Castillo.

Instead, the cabinet contained a book documenting marriages, baptisms and religious services at the church. The records date back decades. The cabinet also contained some of the church's financial records, but Castillo says personal information of church members wasn't compromised.

As for the book of church records, Castillo says the book wasn't worth much in terms of money, but it was invaluable to parishioners because it's a written record of the happenings inside the parish.

"We have hope and the faith the book is going to come back," Castillo said.