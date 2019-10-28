Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow continues Monday morning; Second snowstorm arrives Tuesday

Pinpoint Weather Alert Days: Snow continues through Monday morning
Posted 5:23 am, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 05:34AM, October 28, 2019
Data pix.

Snow continues for the Monday AM rush hour with another 3 inches of accumulation expected.  Snow tapers-off after the morning rush around lunchtime, with clearing this afternoon.

The second storm starts in Denver midday Tuesday and continues into the Wednesday morning rush hour.  Another 6 inches of snow accumulation are expected.  Temperatures will be the teens.

With the two storms, Denver will have a foot of snowpack for Trick-or-Treaters on Thursday.

Snow will end in the mountains Monday morning.  The next snow arrives by early Tuesday and continues into Wednesday morning, with 6-14 inches of new accumulation expected.  It will be cold, with temperatures in the teens and single digits.  Then, overnight lows hit -10 to -20 Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Total snow by Wednesday midday. Storm #1 + Storm #2. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Snow on Wednesday ends by midday.

Sunshine on Halloween, Friday and Saturday.  Temperatures on Halloween will briefly be in the 30s.  Highs will be in the 30s and 40s Friday and Saturday.

Bulletpoints. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

