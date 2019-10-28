Snow totals from Oct. 27-28 storm

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow continues through Monday morning
DENVER — A storm brought snow to Denver, the Front Range and mountains on Sunday night in to Monday morning.

A second storm is expected to bring more snow to Colorado on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Totals storm from the Sunday-Monday storm varied as reported by the National Weather Service and its trained weather spotters. Not all locations have reporting stations.

Totals as of 10 a.m.

  • Arvada: 5.5 inches
  • Aspen Park: 6.4 inches
  • Aspen Springs: 7.9 inches
  • Aurora: 4 inches
  • Bennett: 2 inches
  • Broomfield: 4.6 inches
  • Boulder: 8.1 inches
  • Castle Pines: 3.9 inches
  • Centennial: 5.5 inches
  • Chatfield Dam: 6.5 inches
  • Colorado Springs: 6.8 inches
  • Crescent Village: 4 inches
  • Denver: 7.1 inches
  • Denver International Airport: 3.8 inches
  • Dillon: 5.5 inches
  • Edgewater: 3.5 inches
  • Estes Park: 8 inches
  • Evans: 2.3 inches
  • Evergreen: 5.7 inches
  • Fairplay: 5.6 inches
  • Federal Heights: 5.5 inches
  • Fort Collins: 2.4 inches
  • Fort Lupton: 1.3 inches
  • Fort Morgan: 3 inches
  • Franktown: 6.2 inches
  • Genesee: 6.6 inches
  • Golden; 4.9 inches
  • Greeley: 3.3 inches
  • Highlands Ranch: 4.5 inches
  • Jamestown: 8.2 inches
  • Lafayette: 5.7 inches
  • Littleton: 7 inches
  • Longmont: 3.4 inches
  • Louisville: 4.5 inches
  • Loveland: 2.3 inches
  • Monument: 4.8 inches
  • Nederland: 7.5 inches
  • Niwot: 5 inches
  • Parker: 4.5 inches
  • Ponderosa Park: 7 inches
  • Salida: 7.5 inches
  • Silverthorne: 5.5 inches
  • Steamboat Springs: 4.1 inches
  • Strasburg: 4.3 inches
  • Surrey Ridge: 5.3 inches
  • The Pinery: 5.5 inches
  • Vail: 4.2 inches
  • Westminster: 7.4 inches
  • Windsor: 1.5 inches
