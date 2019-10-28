Snow totals from Oct. 27-28 storm

DENVER — A storm brought snow to Denver, the Front Range and mountains on Sunday night in to Monday morning.
A second storm is expected to bring more snow to Colorado on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Totals storm from the Sunday-Monday storm varied as reported by the National Weather Service and its trained weather spotters. Not all locations have reporting stations.
Totals as of 10 a.m.
- Arvada: 5.5 inches
- Aspen Park: 6.4 inches
- Aspen Springs: 7.9 inches
- Aurora: 4 inches
- Bennett: 2 inches
- Broomfield: 4.6 inches
- Boulder: 8.1 inches
- Castle Pines: 3.9 inches
- Centennial: 5.5 inches
- Chatfield Dam: 6.5 inches
- Colorado Springs: 6.8 inches
- Crescent Village: 4 inches
- Denver: 7.1 inches
- Denver International Airport: 3.8 inches
- Dillon: 5.5 inches
- Edgewater: 3.5 inches
- Estes Park: 8 inches
- Evans: 2.3 inches
- Evergreen: 5.7 inches
- Fairplay: 5.6 inches
- Federal Heights: 5.5 inches
- Fort Collins: 2.4 inches
- Fort Lupton: 1.3 inches
- Fort Morgan: 3 inches
- Franktown: 6.2 inches
- Genesee: 6.6 inches
- Golden; 4.9 inches
- Greeley: 3.3 inches
- Highlands Ranch: 4.5 inches
- Jamestown: 8.2 inches
- Lafayette: 5.7 inches
- Littleton: 7 inches
- Longmont: 3.4 inches
- Louisville: 4.5 inches
- Loveland: 2.3 inches
- Monument: 4.8 inches
- Nederland: 7.5 inches
- Niwot: 5 inches
- Parker: 4.5 inches
- Ponderosa Park: 7 inches
- Salida: 7.5 inches
- Silverthorne: 5.5 inches
- Steamboat Springs: 4.1 inches
- Strasburg: 4.3 inches
- Surrey Ridge: 5.3 inches
- The Pinery: 5.5 inches
- Vail: 4.2 inches
- Westminster: 7.4 inches
- Windsor: 1.5 inches