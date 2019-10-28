On November 15th Easterseals Colorado is hosting their annual Season of Lights Gala to raise money for individuals with disabilities and their families.
This gala is a packed night full of entertainment awards and inspiration benefiting the vital resources provided to Colorado`s disability community.
Tony Award winner Ali Stroker and the band Raising Cain will perform throughout the night. Get 20% off your ticket online by using the code COBEST. For more information head to EasterSeals.com/co
AlertMe