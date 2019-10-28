Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On November 15th Easterseals Colorado is hosting their annual Season of Lights Gala to raise money for individuals with disabilities and their families.

This gala is a packed night full of entertainment awards and inspiration benefiting the vital resources provided to Colorado`s disability community.

Tony Award winner Ali Stroker and the band Raising Cain will perform throughout the night. Get 20% off your ticket online by using the code COBEST. For more information head to EasterSeals.com/co