Porch pirate poses as apparent pizza delivery man in Denver

Posted 10:34 pm, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:37PM, October 28, 2019
DENVER -- Video shows a man apparently pretending to be a pizza delivery person and stealing packages from a Denver home.

Louis Stocker captured the thief on his doorbell camera in the Ruby Hill neighborhood.

Video shows a car with a pizza sign affixed to the top backing into Stocker's driveway before its driver quickly snags a package off the front porch.

The entire incident lasts about 30 seconds.

Stocker says he checked in the with the nearest Pizza Hut, but they had no knowledge of that particular delivery driver.

“I don’t know if he’s even a delivery driver,” said Stocker. “If he just stole a sign and used it as a good cover for stealing packages.”

Stocker says other people in the neighborhood saw the man driving slowly around the area.

The man was driving a silver Honda Civic.

Anyone who knows about the suspected thief should contact the Denver Police Department: 720-913-2000. Anonymous tips can be left with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.

