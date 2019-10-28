One killed in head-on crash in Poudre Canyon

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed in a head-on crash in Poudre Canyon in Laramie County on Monday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. in the 38000 block of Highway 14, about 45 miles west of Fort Collins.

The crash involved a 2016 Dodge pickup truck and a 2006 Freightliner box truck, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The person who was killed was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s not known if there were any other injuries.

The name, age and gender of the person who died was not released.