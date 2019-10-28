× Man who stole RTD bus, went on west Denver crime spree pleads guilty

DENVER — A man who stole an RTD bus then went on a crime spree in August has pleaded guilty, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Solomon Garcia, 37, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated robbery and is facing four to 10 years in prison. He had been charged with eight separate counts.

Just after 6 p.m. on Aug. 26, Garcia got on a bus near Federal Boulevard and West 14th Avenue, prosecutors said.

He then grabbed the driver and was able to gain control of the bus, according to a probable cause statement from the Denver Police Department.

Garcia then drove southbound on Federal Boulevard before crashing near the West Sixth Avenue Frontage Road and Lowell Boulevard.

The statement said a resident who saw the crash told police that Garcia approached her and tried to enter her home. The woman fought with Garcia, who wanted her car keys.

Garcia is then accused of carjacking another vehicle that was going west on the Sixth Avenue Frontage Road, according to the statement.

Garcia crashed that vehicle and was taken into custody near West First Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Garcia will be sentenced on Dec. 12.