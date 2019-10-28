× Man charged with DUI in fatal Aurora hit-and-run crash

AURORA, Colo. — A man has been arrested and charged following a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured in Aurora on Sunday.

Cameron Smith, 26, is charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident involving death, according to the Aurora Police Department.

APD says Smith may face more charges in the future.

Police say the crash happened about 1:20 a.m. Sunday when Smith was driving a Ford SUV and was exiting northbound Interstate 225 at East Mississippi Avenue.

“Smith drove into the intersection and crashed broadside into a Lexus SUV that was driving eastbound. The driver of the Lexus was killed and the passenger was seriously injured,” APD said in a press release.

Police did not say whether they believe Smith ran a red light.

He walked away from the crash.

When officers arrived, citizens told them Smith was at a nearby business.

“After their investigation, they found he was the driver of the Ford and he was arrested,” APD said.

Smith is being held at the Arapahoe County Jail.