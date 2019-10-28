× Live Blog: Everything you need to know about the Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER– It is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Snow showers will continue though the Monday morning commute.

Make sure to allow extra time to get to where you need to be. Snow showers will clear out by midday Monday with some sunshine returning by the afternoon. A second round of snow will move into Denver by Tuesday afternoon.

See our full list of school closings here.

This is our live blog during the Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. We will update it with all of the important information you need to know.

Before we move into AM rush hour, we want to remind you to not leave your car running unattended. We’ve already received a report of a stolen puffer this morning — let’s keep that stat at 1 for the day. We know a cold car is miserable, but cold car > no car. #Denver #Snow pic.twitter.com/XDu9Ka09MN — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 28, 2019

Traffic backing up on I-25 southbound south of Plum Creek Pkwy. We saw flashing lights/maybe an accident but it cleared quickly if there was one. Cars are only going about 30 mph max through I-25 Gap Project. @SamBoik @KenClarkTV pic.twitter.com/F9RpQkPSKy — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) October 28, 2019

Due to weather conditions, please allow extra travel time on all bus & train routes this morning. Some trips are experiencing delays of 15 – 30 minutes, mountain routes will make additional stops to chain up tires on buses. Check trips with next ride: https://t.co/Q8eKPAnMR8 — RTD (@RideRTD) October 28, 2019

PINPOINT WX: CDOT urging drivers to delay their commute to work. Details @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/cpOmFyyLRg — jimhooley (@jimhooley) October 28, 2019

Right now according to https://t.co/LZpK8LMlLV there are" 34 outbound flight cancellations

10 outbound flight delays to start your Monday at DIA #cowx #cotraffic — Sam Boik (@SamBoik) October 28, 2019

If there is any day to drive like a turtle, today’s that day, #Denver. Make sure you have some extra time to get where you’re going this AM, don’t forget to clear your car’s windows & mirrors, and give yourself that extra stopping distance. Let’s crush Monday, not our cars. #Snow pic.twitter.com/ij4jkuQlgO — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 28, 2019

Regis Jesuit is closed today due to adverse weather conditions. — Regis Jesuit HS (@RegisJesuitHS) October 28, 2019

🚧DELAY YOUR COMMUTE🚧 The Colorado Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid or delay driving in the Denver Metro Monday morning due to the snowy and icy conditions. https://t.co/3V83DWCXfR #CoTraffic pic.twitter.com/8VKXjhZ8tf — FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) October 28, 2019

WIPE OUT! spun out cars on SB I-25 after I-70 #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/Qehmorxo65 — Sam Boik (@SamBoik) October 28, 2019

Roads throughout the county are snow packed and icy. Give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Slow down and give each other extra space. — CSP Boulder (@CSP_Boulder) October 28, 2019

If you must be out on the roads:

• Double your commute time

• Don't attempt driving on the roads unless you have appropriate snow or all weather tires for the weather

• Take it SLOW

• Leave a safe distance behind the vehicle ahead@channel2kwgn @ColoradoDOT — Natalie Tysdal (@NatalieTysdal) October 28, 2019

Big crash on SB I-225 at Parker, new crash on WB I-270 at Vasquez/US-6, car went off road at NB I-25 and Thornton Pkwy. It's snowy, it's slick, it's dicey! pic.twitter.com/NdJBVXDrt9 — Sam Boik (@SamBoik) October 28, 2019

Lots of delays rolling in. We have all of them on FOX31 & Ch2! https://t.co/NqjdZsNGLm — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) October 28, 2019

SB 225 past parker – Crash on the left side #cotraffic @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/4Mon0lpNt2 — Ken Clark (@KenClarkTV) October 28, 2019

CRASHES –

WB I-70 near I-225

NB I-225 near I-70

NB I-225 at Colfax

SB I-225 at Parker Rd

SB I-25 near Thornton Pkwy #messymonday #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/DZ61mLPyE9 — Sam Boik (@SamBoik) October 28, 2019

Good morning Denver ⛄️ Crews worked overnight and are still out clearing runways. Expect some delays this morning as the snow wraps up and remember to confirm your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport today #cowx pic.twitter.com/jjObX4uToM — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) October 28, 2019

Take it slow this morning and be mindful of other drivers. We are counting on you to help us save lives. pic.twitter.com/qBS7orjjwk — CSP ESU (@CSP_ESU) October 28, 2019

DELAYED START: Cherry Creek School District will be on a delayed start Monday, Oct. 28, due to weather conditions. ❄️ Bus pickup schedules delayed:

Elem.-60min. School starts 9am

HS-90min. School starts 9:50am

MS-90min. Schools starts 10:20amhttps://t.co/YGQMHpLuyY #CCSDK12 pic.twitter.com/kJ9E8CoGZJ — Cherry Creek Schools (@CCSDK12) October 28, 2019

DougCO kids – 90 min delay! Hope they get to sleep in. :D #kdvr https://t.co/whyfA6l9uZ — Rhymes With Funky (@KirkYuhnke) October 28, 2019

(10/28/19) 2 HOUR DELAYED START – ALL LPS SCHOOLS. After carefully monitoring weather conditions and consulting with weather services, law enforcement agencies, CDOT and other school districts, the decision was made to have a two-hour delayed start for all LPS schools. — Littleton Public Schools (@LPSK12) October 28, 2019

Oh yeah, it's gonna be a crazy morning!! This was my drive at 3:30am. 🥶 #kdvr #PinpointWeatherAlertDay pic.twitter.com/nomWzKxaqb — Rhymes With Funky (@KirkYuhnke) October 28, 2019

We’re in Beast Mode! 👊🏻 We’ve got five reporters spread out across the metro covering your morning commute! Join us on FOX31 & CH2! pic.twitter.com/V1ETVJYCVI — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) October 28, 2019

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.