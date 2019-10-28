Live Blog: Everything you need to know about the Pinpoint Weather Alert Day
DENVER– It is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Snow showers will continue though the Monday morning commute.
Make sure to allow extra time to get to where you need to be. Snow showers will clear out by midday Monday with some sunshine returning by the afternoon. A second round of snow will move into Denver by Tuesday afternoon.
See our full list of school closings here.
This is our live blog during the Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. We will update it with all of the important information you need to know.
