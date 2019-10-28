Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow continues through Monday morning
Jury selection starts in trial of Patrick Frazee, man accused of killing Kelsey Berreth

Posted 8:46 am, October 28, 2019

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.— The trial of a Cripple Creek man charged with killing his fiancee and burning her body gets underway.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of Patrick Frazee in Cripple Creek. It’s expected to take several days.

Frazee has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth.

Berreth, a flight instructor, was last seen on Thanksgiving Day near her home in Woodland Park, about two hours south of Denver. Her body hasn’t been found, despite searches at Frazee’s ranch, Berreth’s townhome and a landfill.

