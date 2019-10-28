× Independence Pass closes for season; first October closure since at least 2010

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — Highway 82 over Independence Pass between Aspen and Twin Lakes was closed for the season on Monday, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

It’s the first time since at least 2010 the scenic route has closed in October. Since 2011, the road has closed for the season anywhere from Nov. 2 to Nov. 17. It closed on Nov. 5 last year.

CDOT officials said crews determined the closure was needed to keep maintenance equipment operators and the public safe.

The alternate route to Aspen from Denver is to take Interstate 70 to Glenwood Springs, then Highway 82 into Aspen.

The highway typically opens for the summer travel season on the Thursday before Memorial Day weekend. This year, it opened on May 31.

Highway 82 is the highest paved state highway in the state and crosses the Continental Divide at the top of the pass at 12,095 feet.

The summit is 18 miles west of Twin Lakes and 19 miles east of Aspen. The pass is impossible travel during most months because of heavy snowfall.