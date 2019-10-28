Hillary, Chelsea Clinton book tour stop in Denver moved to larger venue

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow continues through Monday morning
Former US Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton (R) and Chelsea Clinton pose for pictures during the book signing of their new book "The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories for Courage and Resilience" at Barnes & Noble Union Square on October 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER — The book tour stop in Denver by former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton has been moved to a larger venue.

The Nov. 4 event originally was scheduled to be held at Trinity United Methodist Church. It will now be held at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Denver because of high demand, organizers said.

Tickets went on sale Sept. 17 for the “Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton — The Book of Gutsy Women” tour and sold out in less than one hour.

Tickets will be available to those on a waitlist through Altitude Tickets. There is a limit of two tickets per customer with no assigned seats.

If tickets remain, they will go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday with a presale beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The $37 tickets include a copy of the new book.

The Clintons wrote their first book together, “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.”

They will discuss the women throughout history “who have had the courage to stand up to the status quo, ask hard questions, and get the job done.”

