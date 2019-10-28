Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow continues through Monday morning
School closings and delays

Get a new you before the holidays

Posted 12:02 pm, October 28, 2019, by
Data pix.

A New You Body and Wellness can help you look and feel your best for the holidays with some easy non-invasive solutions and their 20 pounds in 20 days program.

They have two great special offers just for Colorado's Best viewers: first, the new reduced price for laser body slimming.  Get 6 treatments for only $150.  You can also get one month of weight loss injections for just $49.  And for the new Medically Directed Weight Loss you can get a free consultations plus 50% off.  Don`t forget to ask about their 20 pounds in 20 days challenge.

Call and book your consultation now at 303-847-1369.  You can also find them online at ANewYouDenver.com

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.