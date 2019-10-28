Family in blue: Aurora police officer’s 2 daughters join Denver PD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Police departments across the country are recruiting women to join the force. The Lutkin family is already on board.

Judy Lutkin has been with Aurora Police Department for nearly 30 years. Her daughter Mallory joined the Denver Police Department three years ago. And her daughter Audrey just graduated from the Denver Police Academy.

“As a police officer, I understand getting involved in the things that are exciting and dangerous. It’s fun and exciting. As a parent, as a mom, I go, 'Wait a minute," said Judy. "But I am very proud. I worry a little bit. They are good at taking care of themselves and taking care of other people, so I have a lot of respect for their abilities. That makes me worry less."

Growing up, she thought her daughters were going to become a veterinarian and a nurse. Both found their true calling while in college.

“I went on a couple ride-alongs with her and I was like, 'This is what I wanted to do'," said Audrey said. "I really do like helping people. When you are a police officer, there is level of help you provide and it’s rewarding because you’re dealing with people on their worst day.”

The three women look to each other for advice.

"Especially when we have our rough days -- because I think everyone in this job will have tough days -- so to be able to go to either my mom or my sister or my dad, it’s nice to have someone to talk to about that stuff, awesome to have other people in the family that understand," Mallory said.

They say the only downside of a family of blue: getting together is a challenge, but it is never dull.

“Dinner table conversations [are] a little different than typical dinner table conversations," Judy said.

Judy's husband spent nearly 25 years at the Aurora Police Department. Her sister is a retired paramedic. Her brother-in-law is a retired Denver police officer and she has nephews who are currently firefighters in Denver.