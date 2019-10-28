Denver encourages residents to clear sidewalks ahead of trick-or-treating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- City inspectors are gearing up to be busy as more snow heads to the Mile High City. Officials will be out and about making sure sidewalks are clear.

There are ordinances across the metro area governing snow removal. Fourteen residential inspectors will be responding to Denver 311 complaints and spot checking areas along the way that could land homeowners $150 citations. Property owners will initially receive a warning, according to the city.

By municipal law, residential property owners need to remove snow from walkways within 24 hours from the end of a snowfall. Businesses must remove snow within four hours of the last flake falling.

In 2018, Denver inspectors responded to 1,660 complaints about snowy sidewalks. Out of those complaints, 56 led to citations for failing to comply after warnings were issued.

For those not trusting in clear trick-or-treating pathways, a simple online search will pull up some indoor options.

The Denver Firefighters Museum will host “Trick or Treat the Firehouse” Wednesday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the old downtown firehouse on Tremont Place near 13th Street.

“We [have] a lot of cool things, besides the museum itself, to see,” said Ashlie Scott with the museum.

Denver has more than 3,000 miles of sidewalk. The city recommends eco-friendly and non-toxic deicer solutions that are pet-safe. The city is also urging residents to help neighbors in need who can’t shovel their own snow.