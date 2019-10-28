× ‘Delay your morning commute’; CDOT urging drivers to avoid or delay driving in Denver

DENVER– The Colorado Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid or delay driving in the Denver Metro Monday morning due to the snowy and icy conditions.

CDOT says all state offices in the Denver Metro and Colorado Springs areas will open at 10 a.m. Monday. You can see a full list of closures and delays here.

CDOT is also asking drivers to avoid driving the I-25 South Gap from Monument to Castle Rock..

Traction and chain laws are in effect in the mountain corridor. We have the full details of the updated chain and traction laws here.

CDOT says if you must drive during the snowstorm, here are some tips:

Double your commute time

Don’t attempt driving on the roads unless you have appropriate snow or all weather tires for the weather

Take it SLOW

Leave a safe distance behind the vehicle ahead

Before you head out, check out weather conditions at cotrip.org

You can track snowplows and road conditions here.

We also have a real-time travel map here.