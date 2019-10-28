× Aurora police: Woman escapes kidnapping, suspect in custody

AURORA, Colo. — A man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping a woman in Aurora early Monday morning.

According to the Aurora Police Department, about 2:30 a.m., a woman went outside to warm up her car in the 15000 block of East 13th Place. She was reportedly approached by a male with a weapon who forced her back into her vehicle.

“Details of where they drove to and what occurred while she was being held against her will are still being determined through investigation,” Officer Matthew Longshore, an APD spokesperson, said in an email.

About 8 a.m., APD was notified by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office about a possible kidnapping victim. Sheriff’s deputies began searching for a suspect and found him nearby.

Jeremiah Mullins, 26, was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping, aggravated motor vehicle theft, felony menacing, third-degree assault, theft and obstruction of telephone service.

Longshore said details about how the suspect was located and arrested are currently unknown because they occurred before APD’s arrival.

Police say Mullins was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for an injury. He has since been released and is in the Aurora jail.

The victim was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.

Leaving an unoccupied car running — also known as “puffing” — is illegal in Colorado without a remote-start system.

Longshore says anyone sitting in their vehicle while it warms up should lock their doors.

“We continue to work closely with the victim, including providing her support from our Victim Advocate unit. We are extremely grateful that she was able to escape with only minor injuries and is now safe,” Longshore said.

FOX31 and Channel 2 have reached out to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office for further details about the incident.