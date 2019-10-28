Another round of snow moves in Tuesday with record-breaking cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The snow has ended on the Front Range for now with Monday afternoon sunshine helping to improve road conditions for the evening commute.

Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with temperatures dropping into the single digits to start Tuesday.

Any wet roadways are expected to refreeze overnight with cold temperatures creating icy spots for the Tuesday morning drive.

Another round of snow will move in through Tuesday morning, lasting through Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The national Weather Service has been the entire Denver metro area under a winter storm warning from Tuesday morning to Wednesday evening.

Anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of snow are possible by midday Wednesday after a storm on Sunday night and Monday morning left up to 7 inches of snow in some areas near downtown Denver.

The snow will move out about midday Wednesday. S

The eastern Plains will see more snowfall from the second storm than the first with totals up to 10 inches possible.

There will be breezy to gusty winds as the snow rolls through, making visibility and travel tough at times, especially Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Another big impact from this storm will be frigid temperatures. There is potential for record-breaking cold the next few days.

The record cold maximum temperatures are expected to be broken Tuesday. There is also potential for record low temperatures to be broken on Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Denver's all-time current coldest October temperature is minus-2 degrees set on Oct. 29, 1917. The second-coldest October reading is 1 degree set on Oct. 25, 1873.

Halloween will be dry, sunny, and chilly. There will still be a lot of snow on the ground during trick-or-treating.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the weekend with dry conditions.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.