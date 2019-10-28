﻿How schools decide to close in a snowstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Many metro Denver school districts operated on a delayed-start schedule Monday due to the weather and poor driving conditions. Now, those districts are looking to Tuesday and Wednesday, knowing they may have to decide whether to delay the start, cancel school or release students early.

Will Jones with Denver Public Schools says a lot goes into those decisions.

“We want to make sure that people understand that we are not doing this willy-nilly. We have a process in place. We have reasons for the decisions we make and ultimately, we want to make sure that our kids are safe,” Jones said.

The district will follow the same protocol when the next storm system arrives Tuesday.

“We will gather information on the forecast, we will work with CDOT and Denver Public Works. We will consult other superintendents,” Jones said.

However, the rest of the week could be tricky. FOX31 Pinpoint Weather meteorologists say the next storm will bring snow to the metro Tuesday afternoon, likely while kids are in school. It will continue into Wednesday morning with frigid temperatures.

“The midday storms do create some issues for us,” said Steve Bell, the chief operating officer for a Jeffco Public Schools. He says historically, he has found that early release is problematic because it’s hard for families to adjust.

But like all districts, Jeffco will keep a close eye on the forecasts.

Snow is expected to pick up heading into Wednesday morning. Staff will go out in the early-morning hours to check driving conditions, accumulation, windchill and more.

