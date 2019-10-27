Snow continues overnight, expect slow Monday commute; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow showers will become heavier overnight and into Monday morning making road conditions worse in the mountains and on the Front Range for the Monday commute. Make sure to allow extra time to get to where you need to be. Snow showers will clear out by midday Monday with some sunshine returning by the afternoon.

Temperatures will stay below freezing all of Monday keeping roads slick. High temperatures will be around 27 degrees in Denver.

Additional snowfall totals (on top of what we have already seen) will be about 2-5 inches in Metro Denver and across the Northern Front Range, 4-8 inches for the Palmer Divide and foothills, 1-3" on the eastern plains, with 5-10 inches in the mountains.

Tuesday is also a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. A second storm system will move in Tuesday with snowfall starting by late morning and continuing into Wednesday. Temperatures will only reach the low 20s on Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows in the single digits. This storm system on Tuesday will have more wind with it than today's storm which will create low visibility and make travel difficult.

Dry weather will move in just in time for Halloween on Thursday. High temperatures will still be chilly and you can expect several inches on snow to still be on the ground during trick-or-treating.

