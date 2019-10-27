Problem Solvers: Wyoming man stranded in Denver after son passes, truck stolen 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Wyoming man is stranded in Denver with no place to go in the middle of the storm after his bus was cancelled.

“I’m just trying to get home, i’m just trying to get home to see my wife,” Landrum said.

A series of incredibly unfortunate events led Gary Landrum on a cross country bus trip that took a halt in Denver.

“I was never intending on taking a train, someone stole my truck back in Mississippi,” Landrum said adding “The only reason I was even there is my 33-year-old son died. I’ve had a long three weeks that’s about all I can handle.”

Shoshone Wyoming is home for Landrum and his wife. Denver was supposed to be a five hour layover destination on his trip back from burying his son.

“I’ve been waiting since about 8:30 this morning here at the terminal in Denver,” Landrum said.

While shaking from the cold as he waited for a bus, Landrum’s wife called and told him the bus wouldn’t be coming, it was cancelled.

Landrum tells Problem Solvers he went inside Union Station to try to seek help.

“I asked them if they could help me and they’ve been kind of rude to me and told me there was nothing I could do,” he said adding “They only swapped my ticket and that’s for some time tomorrow afternoon.”

Problem Solvers immediately reached out to Express Arrow, the bus company Landrum booked his trip with.

Within minutes, Express Arrow called Gary telling him they are sending someone to pick him up and take him to a hotel for the night.

Gary is now safe in a warm hotel room. He says he is so grateful to be able to take a hot bath and lay his head down on a pillow tonight.

Nicole Fierro reports