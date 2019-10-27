Gameday live blog: Broncos try to get back on track against Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — After 10 days off, the Broncos will try to get back on track when they take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

After getting their first two wins of the year, the Broncos were routed by the Kansas City Chiefs, 30-6, on Oct. 17 in a dismal home performance.

The Broncos are 2-5 and tied for last in the AFC West. The Colts are 4-2 having won two in a row.

The  Broncos won in their last trip to Indianapolis in 2017 but have lost five of their last six games in Indiana.

Follow all the action in the gameday live blog.

